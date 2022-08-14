Paul pedals to third Elite gold medal

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Nicholas Paul made it three gold medals out of a pos­si­ble three when he con­vinc­ing­ly swept his UCI train­ing part­ner, Suri­name’s Jair Tjon En Fa in two straight rides of the best of three men’s match sprint fi­nal at the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship in Li­ma, Pe­ru at the Vil­la De­porti­van Na­cional Velo­drome on Sat­ur­day night.

With the win against En Fa, Paul added to his gold medal rides in the men’s keirin and the team sprint event with na­tion­al team­mates Kwe­si Browne Browne and Zion Puli­do.

Start­ing the day with the semi­fi­nals, Paul faced Cris­t­ian Or­te­ga in Colom­bia and won com­fort­ably in two straight of the best of three rides, first­ly nev­er trail­ing on his way to vic­to­ry in 10.240 sec­onds with a top speed of 70.312 km/h, and then in the sec­ond ride, Paul used a dif­fer­ent strat­e­gy of sit­ting back and let­ting his ri­val take the lead be­fore pow­er­ing home over the fi­nal lap for vic­to­ry in 10.290.

In the oth­er semi­fi­nal, En Fa won his first ride against an­oth­er Colom­bian Kevin San­ti­a­go Quin­tero in a sim­i­lar fash­ion lead­ing all from start to fin­ish in 10.228 sec­onds with a top speed of 70.394 km/hr.

En Fa, like Paul, used a dif­fer­ent plan of at­tack for his sec­ond ride and opt­ed to trail Quin­tero for most of the first lap be­fore tak­ing charge and storm­ing to vic­to­ry in 10.167 sec­onds with a top speed of 70.817 km/hr.

Quin­tero took the bronze medal with a sim­i­lar win over Or­te­ga in two straight rides. Paul’s semi­fi­nal plac­ing in the match sprint yes­ter­day came af­ter he de­liv­ered the fastest time in the fly­ing 200-me­tre sprints at 9.444.

Browne booked his en­try in­to the match sprints with a time of 10.251 with Quin­cy Alexan­der at 10.397, but both per­ished in the 1/8 round.

Browne went down to Ryan Dodyk of Cana­da in one ride and Alexan­der was beat­en by Nick Wammes, the Cana­di­an who had the third fastest time in the fly­ing 200 me­tres. Paul, on the oth­er hand, eas­i­ly dis­posed of the USA’s Evan Boone to seal a quar­ter-fi­nal ride-off against Joao Vi­tor of Brazil who he de­feat­ed 2-0

The triple gold by Paul fol­lows his dou­ble gold at the UCI Na­tions Cup in Colom­bia, and gold, sil­ver and bronze each at the just con­clud­ed Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

In the women’s In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit Te­niel Camp­bell had to set­tle for the sil­ver medal to Cana­da’s Adele De­sagnes.

This is af­ter Camp­bell lined up against 14 oth­er cy­clists and end­ed the qual­i­fy­ing stage with the sec­ond best time of three min­utes, 37.939 with De­sagnes the top qual­i­fi­er go­ing in­to their show­down for the gold and sil­ver medal. Cana­di­an Ru­by West end­ed with bronze.

It was the sec­ond medal for Te­niel af­ter she got bronze in the women’s Elim­i­na­tion Race be­hind Cana­di­an Sarah Van Dam and Mex­i­can Yare­li Aceve­do.

In the Men’s Om­ni­um, T&T’s Ak­il Camp­bell was in the third spot over­all, but in a tight bat­tle for the gold medal fol­low­ing the com­ple­tion of three of the four races with 102 points, to trail Mex­i­co’s Ri­car­do Pe­na (110) and Cana­da’s Dy­lan Bibic (102).

The quar­tet of Colom­bian Juan Es­te­ban Arango with 98 points, Venezue­lan An­gel Pul­gar (94), USA’s Pe­ter Moore with 92 as well as Ar­genti­na’s Ivan Ruiz with 86 were all still in medal con­tention ahead of the fi­nal event, the Points Race.

How­ev­er in the fourth and fi­nal Om­ni­um ride, the Points Race, Bibic turned the screws on his ri­vals and won to take home ten valu­able points fol­lowed by Pe­na (six), Pul­gar (four) and Bar­ba­di­an Jamol East­mond (two).

With his win in the fi­nal event, Bibic took the gold medal ahead of Pe­na and Pul­gar, with Camp­bell slip­ping to the ninth spot.

In the open­ing Scratch Race (40 laps) Camp­bell com­pet­ing among the sev­en rid­ers who start­ed on the blue band as com­pared to the sev­en who be­gan on the rail­ings was a sec­ond-placed fin­ish­er be­hind USA’s Pe­ter Moore.

Venezue­lan An­gel Pul­gar end­ed in the third spot in the 10km Scratch Race with Cuban Ale­jan­dro Par­ra in the fourth spot fol­lowed by Mex­i­co’s Ri­car­do Pe­na and Cana­da’s Dy­lan Bibic.

Then lin­ing up in the Tem­po Race, Camp­bell won lap ten which was a sprint, but even­tu­al­ly got over the fin­ish line in the fourth spot with 21 points, to trail Pe­na (31 points), Colom­bian Juan Estra­da Arango (26), and Bibic (25) while Moore was fifth with 20 points, the same as Pul­gar, who end­ed sixth.

And, in the Elim­i­na­tion Race Camp­bell had to set­tle for the sixth spot be­hind East­mond, Arango, Ar­genti­na’s Ivan Ruiz, Mex­i­co’s Pe­na, and Cana­da’s Bibic.

Ak­il had won a bronze in the men’s Scratch 15km (60 laps) race, with USA’s Grant Koontz tak­ing gold while Cana­di­an Dy­lan Bibic took sil­ver.

T&T’s oth­er cy­clist in ac­tion on Sat­ur­day, Sylese Chris­t­ian end­ed in the 18th spot of 20 en­trants in the 500m Time Tri­al in 37.703 sec­onds.

This was Chris­t­ian sec­ond event af­ter she was elim­i­nat­ed in the women’s sprint qual­i­fy­ing round af­ter she clocked 12.575 sec­onds at a speed of 57.256 kilo­me­tres per hour for the 24th best time over­all ear­li­er in the week.

