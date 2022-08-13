Paul pedals to keirin gold in Peru

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T cy­clist Nicholas Paul sprint­ed to his sec­ond gold medal of the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship in Li­ma, Pe­ru by win­ning the Men’s keirin fi­nal at the Vil­la De­porti­van Na­cional Velo­drom on Thurs­day night.

His coun­try­man Kwe­si Browne se­cured the fifth-place fin­ish in the race but capped off a re­mark­able dis­play by the T&T duo which came hours af­ter the broth­er and sis­ter pair of Ak­il and Te­niel Camp­bell got the bronze medals each in the Scratch Race and the Elim­i­na­tion Race, re­spec­tive­ly.

On Wednes­day, Paul helped the T&T sprint team, which al­so in­clude Browne and Zion Puli­do to the gold medal in the Team Sprint in a blis­ter­ing time of 43.86 sec­onds to bet­ter the Cana­di­an sil­ver medal­lists Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and James Hedg­cock. Team Colom­bia was third.

But on Fri­day he made an­oth­er bold step to­ward an­oth­er medal by qual­i­fy­ing for the semi­fi­nal of the match sprint, which will take place to­day. Last night, Paul pro­duced an­oth­er com­mand­ing per­for­mance to de­feat Brazil­ian Joao Vi­tor in the quar­ter­fi­nal.

Con­tin­u­ing from his gold, sil­ver and bronze medals per­for­mances at the re­cent Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land in the keirin, match sprint and kilo­me­tre time tri­als, Paul made an ear­ly state­ment from the qual­i­fy­ing heats of the keirin where he cruised to the semi­fi­nals by win­ning heat two.

Browne was equal­ly im­pres­sive in heat five to earn a semi­fi­nal berth, but the two were stacked in the same semi­fi­nal heat on Thurs­day night which Paul won to earn a berth in the fi­nal, along with Browne, who was third.

In the fi­nal, which took place lat­er Thurs­day night, Paul pushed for the ear­ly lead up­on the ex­it of the derny, and he main­tained it to the end, de­spite the chal­lenges of the oth­er rid­ers. He crossed the fin­ish line ahead of sec­ond-place Kevin Quin­tero of Colom­bia and third San­ti­a­go Ramirez, who is al­so from Colom­bia.

Suri­name’s Jair Tjon En Fa took the fourth po­si­tion while Browne sealed the fifth spot.

Paul’s semi­fi­nal plac­ing in the match sprint yes­ter­day came af­ter he de­liv­ered the fastest time in the fly­ing 200-me­tre sprints at 9.444.

Browne al­so booked his en­try in­to the match sprints with a time of 10.251 with Quin­cy Alexan­der at 10.397, but both per­ished in the 1/8 round. Browne went down to Ryan Dodyk of Cana­da in one ride and Alexan­der was beat­en by Nick Wammes, the Cana­di­an who had the third fastest time in the fly­ing 200 me­tres.

Paul, on the oth­er hand, eas­i­ly dis­posed of the USA’s Evan Boone to seal a quar­ter-fi­nal ride-off against Joao Vi­tor of Brazil.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com