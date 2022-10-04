Paul out UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Commonwealth Games triple medallist Nicholas Paul will not participate at the upcoming UCI Track Cycling World Championships.
This after the World record-holder in the flying 200 metres, was involved in a crash while in training and sustained injuries which the doctors advised would require him to be off the bicycle for the rest of the season.
The T&T Cycling Federation in a release wished Paul well, saying: «We wish Nicholas a speedy recovery and also send best wishes to the other members of the team Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell.»
Browne and Campbell will feature for T&T at the Championships set to take place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France from October 12-16.
Paul pedalled to three medals of the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England in July/August, a gold in the keirin, silver in the match sprint and a bronze in the Kilometre Time Trial event.
