Paul out UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Com­mon­wealth Games triple medal­list Nicholas Paul will not par­tic­i­pate at the up­com­ing UCI Track Cy­cling World Cham­pi­onships.

This af­ter the World record-hold­er in the fly­ing 200 me­tres, was in­volved in a crash while in train­ing and sus­tained in­juries which the doc­tors ad­vised would re­quire him to be off the bi­cy­cle for the rest of the sea­son.

The T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion in a re­lease wished Paul well, say­ing: «We wish Nicholas a speedy re­cov­ery and al­so send best wish­es to the oth­er mem­bers of the team Kwe­si Browne and Ak­il Camp­bell.»

Browne and Camp­bell will fea­ture for T&T at the Cham­pi­onships set to take place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yve­lines, France from Oc­to­ber 12-16.

Paul ped­alled to three medals of the Com­mon­wealth Games held in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land in Ju­ly/Au­gust, a gold in the keirin, sil­ver in the match sprint and a bronze in the Kilo­me­tre Time Tri­al event.

