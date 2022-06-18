18 junio, 2022
Entretenimiento

Paul McCartney cumple 80 años: Ponte a prueba y reconoce las canciones que han marcado la trayectoria musical del británico

«Another Girl» (1965)) «Here, There and Everywhere» (1966) «You Won’t See Me» (1965)

«I’ve Just Seen a Face» (1965) «Good Day Sunshine» (1966) «The Night Before» (1965)

«Blackbird» (1968) «Michelle» (1965) «Yesterday» (1965)

«Hey Jude» (1968) «Hello Goodbye» (1967) «Let It Be» (1970)

«Hey Jude» (1968) «Lady Madonna» (1968) «All You Need Is Love» (1969)

«Magical Mistery Tour» (1967) «Get Back» (1969) «Helter Skelter» (1968)

«Penny Lane» (1967) «Oh! Darling» (1969) «You´ve Got To Hide Your Love Away» (1965)

«Eleanor Rigby» (1966) «Martha My Dear» (1968) «I’m Only Sleeping» (1966)

«Got to Get You into My Life» (1966) «We Can Work It Out» (1965) «The Night Before» (1965)

«Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five» (1985) «Goodnight Tonight» (1979) «Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)» (1985)

«Come Together» (1969) «Live and Let Die» (1973) «Let It Be» (1970)

«Man We Was Lonely» (1970) «Maybe I’m Amazed» (1970) «Move Over Busker» (1986)

«Listen to What the Man Said» (1975) «Mamunia» (1974) «Let Me Roll It» (1974)

«Bluebird» (1973) «Jet» (1973) «Band On The Run» (1973)

«Hope of Deliverance» (1993) «Peace In The Neighbourhood» (1993) «Only Our Hearts» (2012) Resultados 0 Correctas 0 Incorrectas ¿Encontraste algún error? Avísanos
LINK ORIGINAL: Emol

