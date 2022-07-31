Paul Lee’s experience in karting

Entornointeligente.com /

Paul Lee, the owner of the family-oriented business, Paul and Lisa Racing, fell in love with motor racing at a tender age, when he witnessed racers on the track. «From the former days of Vernamfield, when circuit racing was happening, I would watch, as a child, and see the cars racing around the track,» Lee shared.

Though Lee couldn’t afford to race at the time and his parents weren’t into the sport, he would still go to the race meets whenever racing was happening. «Then in my late teens to the very early 20s, I started karting. I did very well with that, then I stopped racing karts when my children were born, but my wife Lisa and I still went to watch events any time we could.»

«When I stopped karting Lisa and I had acquired an Integra Honda and we had it parked for a long time. Then someone approached us and said, ‘I would like to sponsor you guys to race,’ and I agreed, but told him Lisa is the one that would be interested in driving and he said that Lisa is the one he would like to sponsor.»

Lee shared that he then opted to repair the car so that his wife could race. «She did well for a couple of years until it got too expensive and we stopped racing again. We began to focus on the garage and on helping other people to build their teams and build their cars. We also won a couple championships with people,» he said.

His experience racing and building vehicles He highlighted that for most of his career, though he raced, his focus was mostly karts. «I think I enjoyed putting the cars together and building the engines. It gave me a better feeling than actually driving the car. To see the creation that I did winning a championship was fulfilling.»

