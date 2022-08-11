Paul, Brown and Pulido strike Pan Am gold

T&T cyclists Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Brown and Zion Pulido won the gold medal in the Men’s Team Sprint event at the Pan American Elite Track Championships in San Luis, Lima, Peru, last night.
The local men’s sprint team faced Canada’s Tyler Rorke, Nick Wammes and James Hedgcock in the final and raced to victory in a time of 43.860 seconds. The Canadians clocked 43.863.
The Colombia team of Carlos Echeverri, Juan David Ochoa and Santiago Ramirez and the Mexican trio of Malo Ridley, Edgar Verdugo and Juan Ruiz rode for bronze, but it was Colombians (44.026) prevailing with the Mexicans (46.794), taking fourth.
The team sprint is a three-lap race where each rider will do a lap, and then withdraw, leaving one rider to finish the last lap. The T&T team of Paul, the reigning Commonwealth Games triple-medallist (keirin – gold, sprint – silver 1,000m time trial – bronze), Brown and Pulido had a strong first-round qualifier which put them in the final against the Canadians.
T&T dominated Venezuela’s team of Yorber Teran, Adamil Aguero, Hersony Canelo in heat two of four in the first round. The local cyclists completed the three laps in a time 43.973.
This after, the local trio qualified from the qualification round with the third fastest time of 44.585 at a speed of 60.558 km/h behind Canada (44.426) and Colombia (44.558), respectively.
Mexico with 45.300, USA (Dalton Walters, Evan Boone, Geneway Tng) with 46.211, Venezuela with 46.385, Argentina (Yoel Vargas, Lucas Vilar, Franco Victorio) with 47.284 and Chile (Joaquin Fuenzalida, Diego Fuenzalida, Vicente Ramirez) with 47.803, completed the top eight teams which moved on to the first round.
Silver-medallist Canada advanced to the final after eliminating Chile with a 43.73-clocking in heat four while Mexico (45.56) upstaged the Americans in heat one and Colombia (44.18) in heat three, outraced Argentina.
Later, T&T’s Alexi Costa Ramirez placed sixth in the women’s Scratch 10km Race which was won by Barbados’s Amber Joseph.
Another T&T cyclist, Akil Campbell, was up next in the men’s Elimination Race on the opening day of the Championships and he too was a sixth-place finisher.
Canada’s Dylan Bibic won gold with Colombia’s Jordan Parra the silver medallist and American Eddy Hunstman, the bronze medallist. Also finishing ahead of Campbell was Barbadian Jamol Eastmon in fourth with Christian Arruagada of Chile in the fifth spot.
