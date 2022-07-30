Patrons excited over return of Denbigh

Scores of persons from far and wide have descended on the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.
The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of the crowd came out in the afternoon to enjoy the festivities.
Patrick Mitchell and his daughter Anya were among dozens of first-time attendees at Denbigh.
For Anya, sharing the experience with her father was special.
Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner