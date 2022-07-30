Patrons excited over return of Denbigh

Entornointeligente.com /

Scores of persons from far and wide have descended on the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the crowd came out in the afternoon to enjoy the festivities.

Patrick Mitchell and his daughter Anya were among dozens of first-time attendees at Denbigh.

For Anya, sharing the experience with her father was special.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com