30 julio, 2022
Mundo

Patrons excited over return of Denbigh

8 segundos ago
patrons_excited_over_return_of_denbigh.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Scores of persons from far and wide have descended on the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

The popular event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the crowd came out in the afternoon to enjoy the festivities.

Patrick Mitchell and his daughter Anya were among dozens of first-time attendees at Denbigh.

For Anya, sharing the experience with her father was special.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation