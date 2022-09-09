Patriots keep Amazon Warriors searching for first win

GROS ISLET – Title-holders St Kitts and Nevi Patriots kept Guyana Amazon Warriors winless in three outings with an edgy four-wicket victory in the men’s Caribbean Premier League in St Lucia on Thursday.
Chasing a tricky 164 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Patriots recovered from a mid-innings slide where four wickets tumbled for 20 runs in the space of 15 deliveries, to get home with two balls to spare.
Not for the first time this campaign, Andre Fletcher was at the forefront of the run chase, top-scoring with 41 from 38 balls.
However, it was Dwaine Pretorius with a 12-ball, unbeaten 27 and Duan Jansen with a 15-ball, unbeaten 23 which won the game for the hosts, the South African pair adding 55 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand.
Choosing to bat first, Amazon Warriors gathered a competitive 161 for six from their 20 overs, captain Shimton Hetmyer leading with an exciting 46 from 21 balls and fellow left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj chipping in with 43 from 38 deliveries.
Amazon Warriors’ start was less than stellar when Irishman Paul Stirling perished for one to the ninth ball of the contest. But Hemraj, who counted four fours and a six, put on 69 with Shai Hope (20) for the second wicket to patch up the innings.
When a clatter of wickets saw four wickets go down for just 30 runs, Hetmyer arrived to lash a four and four sixes in a 47-run, sixth wicket partnership with Odean Smith (17 not out), to see the score past the 150-run mark.
In reply, Fletcher held the top order together, counting four fours as he posted 47 for the second wicket with Dewald Brevis (13) and 27 for the third with Darren Bravo (21).
Fletcher’s dismissal sparked the slide that threatened to derail the run chase but Pretorius thumped three sixes and Jansen, two fours and one six, in a counter-attacking partnership which took Patriots over the line.
Scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 161 for six off 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 46, Chandrapaul Hemraj 42; Akila Dananjaya 2-28) vs PATRIOTS 163 for six off 19.4 overs (Andre Fletcher 41, Dwaine Pretorius 27 not out, Duan Jansen 23 not out; Odean Smith 2-10)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by four wickets.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian