Patriots keep Amazon Warriors searching for first win

Entornointeligente.com /

GROS ISLET – Ti­tle-hold­ers St Kitts and Nevi Pa­tri­ots kept Guyana Ama­zon War­riors win­less in three out­ings with an edgy four-wick­et vic­to­ry in the men’s Caribbean Pre­mier League in St Lu­cia on Thurs­day.

Chas­ing a tricky 164 at the Daren Sam­my Crick­et Ground, Pa­tri­ots re­cov­ered from a mid-in­nings slide where four wick­ets tum­bled for 20 runs in the space of 15 de­liv­er­ies, to get home with two balls to spare.

Not for the first time this cam­paign, An­dre Fletch­er was at the fore­front of the run chase, top-scor­ing with 41 from 38 balls.

How­ev­er, it was Dwaine Pre­to­rius with a 12-ball, un­beat­en 27 and Du­an Jansen with a 15-ball, un­beat­en 23 which won the game for the hosts, the South African pair adding 55 in an un­bro­ken sixth wick­et stand.

Choos­ing to bat first, Ama­zon War­riors gath­ered a com­pet­i­tive 161 for six from their 20 overs, cap­tain Shim­ton Het­my­er lead­ing with an ex­cit­ing 46 from 21 balls and fel­low left-han­der Chan­dra­paul Hem­raj chip­ping in with 43 from 38 de­liv­er­ies.

Ama­zon War­riors’ start was less than stel­lar when Irish­man Paul Stir­ling per­ished for one to the ninth ball of the con­test. But Hem­raj, who count­ed four fours and a six, put on 69 with Shai Hope (20) for the sec­ond wick­et to patch up the in­nings.

When a clat­ter of wick­ets saw four wick­ets go down for just 30 runs, Het­my­er ar­rived to lash a four and four six­es in a 47-run, sixth wick­et part­ner­ship with Odean Smith (17 not out), to see the score past the 150-run mark.

In re­ply, Fletch­er held the top or­der to­geth­er, count­ing four fours as he post­ed 47 for the sec­ond wick­et with De­wald Bre­vis (13) and 27 for the third with Dar­ren Bra­vo (21).

Fletch­er’s dis­missal sparked the slide that threat­ened to de­rail the run chase but Pre­to­rius thumped three six­es and Jansen, two fours and one six, in a counter-at­tack­ing part­ner­ship which took Pa­tri­ots over the line.

Scores:

AMA­ZON WAR­RIORS 161 for six off 20 overs (Shim­ron Het­my­er 46, Chan­dra­paul Hem­raj 42; Ak­i­la Danan­jaya 2-28) vs PA­TRI­OTS 163 for six off 19.4 overs (An­dre Fletch­er 41, Dwaine Pre­to­rius 27 not out, Du­an Jansen 23 not out; Odean Smith 2-10)

St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots won by four wick­ets.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com