Patriots cruise to victory over Tallawahs

The St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots se­cured their sec­ond vic­to­ry of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) sea­son with a com­pre­hen­sive win over Ja­maica Tallawahs by eight wick­ets (DLS).

The St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots won the toss and chose to field first, with Bran­don King and Ken­nar Lewis get­ting the Tallawahs off to a fast start, scor­ing 43 runs in the first 4 overs. The spin of Ak­i­la Danan­jaya and Rashid Khan got the Pa­tri­ots back in­to the game by tak­ing wick­ets and re­strict­ing runs, be­fore a late show from all-rounder Ray­mon Reifer took the Tallawahs to 139/5 af­ter their 20 overs.

In a chase re­duced to 15 overs by rain, An­dre Fletch­er led the St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots to a com­fort­able vic­to­ry with an in­nings of 45 not out that was sup­port­ed by big hit­ting from Evin Lewis and Dar­ren Bra­vo.

Ja­maica Tallawahs got off to a sub­lime start in their in­nings, King and Lewis com­bin­ing well be­fore Khan struck to take the wick­et of Lewis in the pow­er­play. Lead­ing run-scor­er and cap­tain for the Tallawahs, Rov­man Pow­ell, was then run out af­ter a bril­liant piece of field­ing from young­ster De­wald Bre­vis to put the Tallawahs in trou­ble. How­ev­er, a late part­ner­ship be­tween Reifer and Fabi­an Allen man­aged to add 39 runs to the tal­ly as the Tallawahs end­ed on 139/5.

With rain re­duc­ing the tar­get to 113 runs in 15 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots raced to 49-0 af­ter 5 overs, with Fletch­er and Lewis prov­ing de­struc­tive. Imad Wasim struck with the first ball of his spell, re­mov­ing Lewis, how­ev­er Dar­ren Bra­vo came in and formed a 55 run part­ner­ship with Fletch­er to help take the Pa­tri­ots to an eight wick­et win (DLS).

