Patricia Green | Time to get serious about compliance Time to get serious about compliance

«Jamaica urgently needs to adopt an integrated approach to the planning and management of urban spatial development if sustainable urban development is to be achieved,» penned consummate Urban and Regional Planner Pauline McHardy, in a letter to Jamaica Observer on July 26, 2016. She called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to «enact national town-planning strategy before third city».

She continued, «Current planning approaches with emphasis on the development industry have failed to address important planning issues which would be integral components of a national spatial strateg» .This is an urgent cry even more applicable today. Her seminal textbook, Urban and Regional Planning in Jamaica , is required reading internationally.

Sadly, Jamaica learned of the passing of McHardy on July 3. Colleagues say she had a brilliant mind, was a real professional and academically great, believing in the purity of her profession. With a passion for innovative solutions for housing in marginalised communities, she became chief technical adviser at the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements, in addition to holding various key responsibilities (1976-1990) in Jamaica government planning sectors.

National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) spatial planning director, Leonard Francis, presented at the Jamaica Development Association (JDA) ‘Real Estate Development Webinar’ on June 30. He addressed the theme ‘Promulgation of Provisional Development Orders,’ and emphasised «a development order is a legal document prepared under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act 1957 that is used to guide development in the area to which it applies». Further, that a Provisional Development Order (PDO) «can be used as material consideration for decision-making purposes».

URBAN DESIGN PRINCIPLES McHardy’s 2016 letter listed some urban design and urban planning principles; (1) sustainable management of land and natural resources; (2) directing of urban growth to ensure equitable, efficient and sustainable use of land and natural resources and prevent urban sprawl; (3) strengthened role of small and intermediate cities and towns; (4) planning strategies that support affordable and sustainable housing; and (5) environmentally sustainable and resilient cities and human settlements. Leonard Francis reinforced these in his presentation.

