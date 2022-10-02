Patricia Green | Stop blaming climate change for flooding

Entornointeligente.com /

«… If it rains heavily enough and long enough, there will be flooding … » wrote L.C. Nkemdirim and Eleanor B. Jones in ‘Flood Regions in Jamaica’, having studied, mapped, and published in 1978 the flood pattern on the island. The peak period, accounting for two-thirds of all flooding, occurs in October, extending into November and December. There is a secondary peak in May (about 12 per cent) while the rest of the year is, for all practical purposes, flood free.

Using streams and gauging stations to obtain a ratio from a 10-year flood to the mean annual flood, Jamaica is divided into four distinct regional characterisations: (1) «Blue Mountain Region» (roughly Portland, St Mary) is the highest average – 2.75 units – containing high rainfall and steep slopes; (2) «Central and West Coast Region» (roughly Mandeville, Clarendon, St Catherine, St Ann, Hanover, Westmoreland) with modest highlands and modest rainfall average 2.17 units; (3) «Southeast Coast Region» (roughly St Thomas, Kingston, and St Andrew) averages 1.80 units with generally low rainfall because it lies in the rain shadow of the east-west running mountains; (4) «Cockpit Region» (roughly Trelawny, St Elizabeth) with large numbers of sink-holes, resulting in the flow being primarily subterranean, therefore, floods are rare, having average 1.40 units that is almost imperceptible.

With this scientific understanding, what has transpired over the years to convert even the slightest inundation outside of October and May into national flood disasters of catastrophic proportions resulting in loss of housing, businesses, livelihoods, and, sadly, even lives? What guides policy and planning framework for flooding disaster-risk reduction with management strategies, also mitigation with resilience and adaptation? What is impeding the natural runoff and flow of water moving from the Jamaica central hill spine and travelling to the sea? Government is aware of the intense weather implications from global warming and climate change. It is now action time.

The Observer , September 28, headlined ‘Another warning: PM again cautions against building in flood-prone areas’ reporting the Prime Minister, ‘…»we are building in areas that are flood prone; we’re getting rain in short bursts in unpredictable seasons that is going to put your housing and your lives at risk and it cannot be that at every event there is a cry to the State to restore housing or rebuild roads. These things are not feasible …». Additionally, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie said: «… Jamaicans living in those areas had ignored warnings to evacuate in the past, more than 600,000 people were living in 754 informal settlements across the country … 585 of those communities had been mapped, and 138 of them were located within 100 metres of waterways …»

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

