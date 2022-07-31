Patricia Green | Include the poor in development

Entornointeligente.com /

We sing as a prayer the national anthem: «Eternal Father bless our land, guide us with Your mighty hand». With 60 years of this anthem, I highlight biblically that there will always be poor people; therefore God has commanded us in Deuteronomy to be openhanded toward those who are poor and needy in our land. Proverbs adds that if we will not help the poor, then we should not expect to be heard when we cry out for help.

From the 1930s, the colonial government Central Housing Authority focused on the dire housing needs in Kingston, St. Andrew and St Catherine and acquired a 200-acre land parcel ‘Trench Pen’ [Trench Town] in Western Kingston. It erected traditional Jamaica-vernacular-architecture style single-and double-storey nogg timber-framed houses for rent by the poor. These schemes contained various configurations, primarily with compounds or yards having shared communal bathroom, kitchen and storage facilities. Bob Marley sang about one of these government yards in Trench Town in his famous reggae song No Woman, No Cry .

The travesty of COVID-19 lockdowns inside poor communities saw citizens arrested or hoarded by the police to remain indoors, ‘tan-a-yu-yaad’, unmindful of the design of these neighbourhoods for outdoor living and communal lifestyles. Persons sleep in one area, shower, cook and eat in other sometimes distant areas. Fashionably labelled ‘Jamaican culture’,it stems from the historic plantation lifestyle during rural and urban enslavement. The pattern became entrenched by the colonial government housing solutions for descendants of freed Africans in the form of the government yards that are still occupied today. In the urban setting this means living on the streets.

The latest infringement on the rights of the poor inside their neighbourhoods is the zones of special operations (ZOSOs) under the Special Security and Community Development Measures Law aimed at curbing the nation’s crime through security force occupation of communities considered vulnerable.

SHANTIES The 1960s census revealed that an estimated 60,000 new families had formed, reports the 1976 Area Handbook for Jamaica . In the absence of housing for those families, sub-division occurred on existing urban housing plus the erection of makeshift houses called ‘shanties’/shacks. Shanties were primarily all established in urban settings of Kingston and St Andrew and all Parish capitals. Because of urban migration, the housing total declined predominantly in the remaining rural areas because they became vacant, were abandoned, or were torn down. Like so many Jamaicans, my own parents met in Kingston in the 1950s, originating from rural St Andrew and Trelawny, respectively.

