Paternity, adoptive parent leaves coming for public sector workers

The Government is moving to implement changes to family leave for public sector workers.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke told a press conference this afternoon that the Holness administration is to increase maternity leave and to introduce paternity leave.

Further, the government wants to provide leave for adoptive parents.

See details below:

* The GOJ intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to increase maternity leave from 40 days to three calendar months.

