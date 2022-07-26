Pastor’s teen son pleads guilty to his murder at Westmoreland home

Entornointeligente.com /

The teenage son of slain Westmoreland pastor Garnet Foster has been convicted for the gruesome killing.

The 17-year-old’s name is being withheld.

He pleaded guilty to murder in the Westmoreland Circuit Court today, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.

Foster, 45, who was the pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly, was killed in his sleep at the family’s home in Petersfield on July 23 last year.

