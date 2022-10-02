Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr | Develop practical, innovative solutions to solid waste problem

Entornointeligente.com /

There has been growing discontent by Jamaicans about the proliferation of trash across the country’s landscape. «There is no such thing as ‘away’. When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere,» said sustainability advocate Annie Leonard. Marine biologists frequently note that «somewhere» is actually a physical location.

We therefore need to look at solid waste management from a different perspective. We cannot continue with the current poor management practices, including infrequent collections, poor vehicle maintenance and unavailability of trucks, nor certain behaviours of our population as it relates to their consumption and disposal practices.

While we acknowledge that some steps have been made to expand the fleet of trucks available through the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), more work is needed to improve timely and adequate garbage collection islandwide. But the problem is larger than any one entity or institution.

IMPACT OF SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT Poor solid waste management touches many aspects of our lives, including adverse environmental and public health risks.

The rise in «informal dumps» across urban areas – often present on street corners and sidewalks – grow larger as passersby and community members add to them. Apart from being an eyesore, these dumps are major health hazards as they attract disease-bearing flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, and rats. In rural areas, these dumps may not always be so visible, and may include gullies, rivers, and mangrove forests, and many of these informal dumps may remain uncleared.

