Parris heads to Ukraine, signs with Dynamo Kyiv

After three years in Slovenia, national winger Kaheem Parris is taking another step in his professional career, securing a move to reigning Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv.

The club announced the acquisition of the former Cavalier SC player yesterday, signing him to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option ending his time with Slovenian club FC Koper and Slovenian football.

Parris started his European career in September 2019 in Slovenia, moving from Cavalier to NZ Domzale, which was also a stop for national striker Shamar Nicholson who currently plays for Russian outfit Spartak Moscow. Parris was on loan to second division outfit NK Krka in February 2020 for four months before making the move permanent in August on a free transfer. He would make 19 appearances and score 16 goals in the second division in his only season with the club before heading back to the first division last July, moving to FC Koper. Parris made 38 appearances and scored 12 goals and registered three assists in all competitions last season including 10 in the league, helping them to a second-place finish.

While international appearances have been hard to come by, Parris was a part of the last FIFA official international window in June during the Concacaf Nations League A campaign, making substitute appearances in the two-game series against Suriname. In total, he has made six international appearances for the senior team since making his debut on August 25, 2017, against Trinidad and Tobago. Parris enters the Ukrainian League in the midst of the Russian invasion which caused the previous season to be terminated and conditions made for the 2022-23 season to begin. One of those stipulations involved all matches taking place in the western parts of the country which include Lviv, the home city of Dynamo Kyiv.

Dynamo Kyiv lost their season opener 3-0 on August 28 to Dnipro-1 and are currently 15th in the league and are one of the four teams that have only played one game so far this season.

