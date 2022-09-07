Parliament Now Debating More Stringent Gun Control Measures

Entornointeligente.com /

The House of Representatives commenced debate on the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act on Tuesday and will continue its deliberations today (Wednesday). The bill comprises harsher penalties for offences connected to the illicit trade, manufacture, stockpiling, possession and use of illegal guns. National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang, who opened the debate, highlighted statistics which show the high usage of illegal firearms to commit crimes. He said 85 per cent of all murders and 80 per cent of robberies involved the use of a firearm. That pattern has continued in 2022, the Minister told the House, revealing that, of the 996 murders committed up to August 27, eighty-five per cent (842) had been carried out with the use of a gun.

