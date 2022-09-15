Parents Urged To Look Out For Cyberbullying

Entornointeligente.com /

With the new school year now under way, parents are being urged to be on the look out for cyberbullying among children. Cyberbullying can happen on social media, messaging and gaming platforms and through other digital avenues. Lieutenant Colonel Godphey Sterling, head of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT), says parents can report incidents of cyberbullying to schools. In a news release, he pointed out that many school districts have online reporting options for cyberbullying where anonymous complaints can be made. He said parents can also reach out to JaCIRT for assistance and if necessary, contact the nearest police station or the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The JaCIRT head advised that if a parent or child receives unwanted email messages, they should consider blocking the sender or changing their email address. He said if the bullying continues via a new account, there is compelling case for legal action.

