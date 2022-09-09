Parents reflect on ‘fashion police’ Bulgin brothers as they grapple with tragedy

Entornointeligente.com /

Still reeling from the drowning deaths of their two sons in the United States last month, Reverend Keith Bulgin and his wife, Jacqueline, on Thursday recalled that Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin were protective, caring, dependable «fashion police».

Tavaris, 26, and Tavaughn, 21, died on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard in mid -August after jumping from a bridge near a restaurant at which they had been working for the summer.

Speaking at the Palmers Cross New Testament Church in Clarendon yesterday, Reverend Bulgin said his elder son, Tavaris, made it his duty to ensure that he was well- dressed before church. He recalled that Tavaris would enter his room to examine him and ensure that he was not «mismatched» and that his tie went well with his suit and everything else.

«If he happens to leave before me [to church], he is one of those persons who would have been here to get the system up for online worship and being the Sunday School superintendent, and so on, there are times when he would have left me, but once I get to the office, he is coming into the office to look how I am looking,» Bulgin recalled, adding that if Tavaris did not believe he was properly attired, he would drive him back home to get whatever he thought was appropriate.

The grieving dad said even when he was going on the street, he could not escape the watchful gaze of his son, who would often let him know he could not leave the house looking like that.

