Parents, children stage school protest in Claxton Bay

Po­lice of­fi­cers are at Clax­ton Bay Ju­nior An­gli­can School where par­ents and stu­dents are protest­ing over gov­ern­ment’s fail­ure to fix their school.

With the road blocked with de­bris, par­ents and stu­dents armed with plac­ards shout­ed:

«We need we school right now! We need ed­u­ca­tion right now!»

A par­ent ex­plained that four years ago, the school build­ing in Clax­ton Bay was shut down due to in­fra­struc­tur­al is­sues and the chil­dren were re­lo­cat­ed to a school in Mara­bel­la.

