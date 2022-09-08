Parents, children stage school protest in Claxton Bay

SASCHA WILSON
Police officers are at Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School where parents and students are protesting over government’s failure to fix their school.
With the road blocked with debris, parents and students armed with placards shouted:
«We need we school right now! We need education right now!»
A parent explained that four years ago, the school building in Claxton Bay was shut down due to infrastructural issues and the children were relocated to a school in Marabella.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian