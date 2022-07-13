Parchment, McPherson to lead World Champs teams

Entornointeligente.com /

Eugene, Oregon:

Tokyo Olympic champion Hansle Parchment and multiple 4x400m relay medalists Stephanie Ann McPherson have been named captains for Team Jamaica at the 2022 World Championships.

Along with the team captains, the assignments have been named for the nine members of the coaching team led by technical leader Maurice Wilson.

The women’s sprints will be led by Reynaldo Walcott as well as the 4x100m relay for women while the men’s 4×100 will be led by Gregory Little. Racers track club head coach Glen Mills will serve as a consultant.

WC Coaching Assignments

