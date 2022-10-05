Parang Association pays tribute to legendary Henry Pereira

The National Parang Association of T&T has offered its condolences to the wife, family and members of the band Los Reyes (previously Los Muchachos del Agua), following the passing of parang legend Henry Pereira.
Pereira died on September 25 following a long illness. He was 76.
He was buried on September 29 following a service held at the St Anthony’s RC Church in Tabaquite.
According to the National Parang Association of T&T, Pereira was fondly known as the Spanish teacher from Tabaquite.
He started his teaching career at Rio Claro Government Secondary School and later taught at the only secondary school in the area, Tabaquite Composite.
As a parrandero, he was a guitarist and lead singer of both Los Muchachos del Agua and Los Reyes. His parang career began with Los Muchachos del Agua in 1973, when he started as a guitarist for the band. But his voice took prominence when on one occasion, the original lead singer did not show up and he was asked to do the solo. His performance won him the prize for Best Lead Singer.
Pereira went on to win this title numerous times and has recorded well-known parang songs such as Parranda Fina, En El Corazon del Hombre, Andamos Buscando, Soca Sereno and Canta Noel. He was also one of the country’s top composers of parang music, a skill which he passed on to many young parranderos.
National Parang Association president Alicia Jaggasar expressed sadness at his passing.
«Mr Pereira will be missed. Many parang bands play his music and his contribution to the artform would live in the hearts of all parranderos and parang lovers forever,» Jaggasar said.
