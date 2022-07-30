Paramin well to under major rehabilitation from next Tuesday

Paramin Well #7 is scheduled to undergo major rehabilitation works beginning next Tuesday, August 2, in order to correct a down-hole problem with the Well, which has resulted in a significant decline in water production at the facility.
According to an advisory issued by the Water and Sewerage Authority, these rehabilitation works will mean water production from the facility will be completely disrupted. They are scheduled to be completed by Friday 12 August 2022.
As a result, customers in the Paramin/Maraval area who are served by Paramin Well #7 can expect to experience a disruption in their supplies, to some extent. The Authority is urging customers to arrange storage systems and manage their stored water use efficiently, particularly over the period of this disruption.
Specific areas to be impacted include Beau Pres Road, Morne Cyril, Unity Street, Fatima Trace, La Finette Road, Winter Gardens, Saut Deau Road, Paramin Hill, and Le Platte Village.
WASA confirms that it will redistribute supplies from other sources within Paramin, as well as increase its water trucking service, in order to supplement the reduced water availability to customers in the area.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian