Paramin well to under major rehabilitation from next Tuesday

Paramin Well #7 is sched­uled to un­der­go ma­jor re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion works be­gin­ning next Tues­day, Au­gust 2, in or­der to cor­rect a down-hole prob­lem with the Well, which has re­sult­ed in a sig­nif­i­cant de­cline in wa­ter pro­duc­tion at the fa­cil­i­ty.

Ac­cord­ing to an ad­vi­so­ry is­sued by the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty, these re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion works will mean wa­ter pro­duc­tion from the fa­cil­i­ty will be com­plete­ly dis­rupt­ed. They are sched­uled to be com­plet­ed by Fri­day 12 Au­gust 2022.

As a re­sult, cus­tomers in the Paramin/Mar­aval area who are served by Paramin Well #7 can ex­pect to ex­pe­ri­ence a dis­rup­tion in their sup­plies, to some ex­tent. The Au­thor­i­ty is urg­ing cus­tomers to arrange stor­age sys­tems and man­age their stored wa­ter use ef­fi­cient­ly, par­tic­u­lar­ly over the pe­ri­od of this dis­rup­tion.

Spe­cif­ic ar­eas to be im­pact­ed in­clude Beau Pres Road, Morne Cyril, Uni­ty Street, Fa­ti­ma Trace, La Finette Road, Win­ter Gar­dens, Saut Deau Road, Paramin Hill, and Le Plat­te Vil­lage.

WASA con­firms that it will re­dis­trib­ute sup­plies from oth­er sources with­in Paramin, as well as in­crease its wa­ter truck­ing ser­vice, in or­der to sup­ple­ment the re­duced wa­ter avail­abil­i­ty to cus­tomers in the area.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion or as­sis­tance, cus­tomers are asked to con­tact WASA’s Cus­tomer Call Cen­tre toll free at 800-4420 and 800-4426.

