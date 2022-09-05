Paraguay: Almost Two Thousand Kilograms of Marijuana Seized

Entornointeligente.com /

Operations, including drug seizures and dismantling of criminal structures, have caused the loss of 581 million dollars to organized crime.

On Sunday, specialized forces of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Senad) seized in the department of Amambay a truck carrying nearly two thousand kilograms of marijuana hidden among wooden posts.

The operation was carried out early the morning in the locality of San Vicente Bella Vista intersection, where in a random control the drugs were seized and the driver of the vehicle and his companion were arrested, the destination of the load being unknown so far.

«The vehicle left from the area of Sargento José Félix López and was carrying a load of wooden posts, but the antinarcotics agents detected under it more than 1,984 kilos of pressed marijuana that were distributed in 72 packages», detailed Senad, quoted by the newspaper La Nación.

The country is witnessing a streak of huge marijuana interdictions this year. On May 5, Paraguay made its then-biggest ever marijuana seizure of 38 tons. On May 18, it beat that record with 45 tons. https://t.co/wstNevL4zE

— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) July 5, 2022 Published data show that from August 2018 to the beginning of 2022 the Senad carried out 1,909 operations, including drug seizures and dismantling of criminal structures, which caused the loss of 581 million dollars to organized crime.

During this period, a record 11.2 tons of cocaine were seized, in addition to the destruction of logistical structures and the execution of operations against organized crime, drug dealing, money laundering and related crimes.

