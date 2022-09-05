'Pants too tight' – Holland High students temporarily barred from classes

Entornointeligente.com /

Several students of the Holland High School in Trelawny were blocked from attending classes today until they conformed with grooming rules.

School administrators also spent time telephoning parents about the breaches.

Some boys were told that their pants were too tight. The hairstyles of some students were also flagged.

Principal Dayle Evans said the students were held back from classes until the issues were resolved. He said none was sent home.

Today is the first day of the new school year.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com