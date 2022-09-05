'Pants too tight' – Holland High students barred from classes over dress code 'violations'

Entornointeligente.com /

Several students of the Holland High School in Trelawny were blocked from attending classes today for alleged breaches of grooming rules.

School administrators spent time telephoning parents about the breaches.

Some boys were told that their pants were too tight. The hairstyles of some students were also flagged.

Principal Dayle Evans said the students were held back from classes until the issues were resolved. They were not sent home.

Today is the first day of the new school year.

