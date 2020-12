Pandemic means everyone needs to be responsible to society

Entornointeligente.com /

The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency that requires everyone to consider their civic responsibility toward the whole of Hong Kong society, said former Hospital Authority chairman Anthony Wu Ting-yuk, commenting on privacy concerns over using the exposure notification app “LeaveHomeSafe”.

Hong Kong recorded more than 7,700 coronavirus cases as of Dec 15.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com