Gas prices down $3.06, diesel up $0.25

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the prices of diesel, effective Thursday, October 8, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam. 87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.24 and $113.07 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $109.97 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.25 and will be sold for $112.05 per litre.

Gonzalo Morales

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.90 and will be sold for $84.80 per litre.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.86 per litre, up by $0.27 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.73 per litre after a decrease of $0.99

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com