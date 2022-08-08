Pan Trinbago boss ahead of Steelpan month: We are still standing

After two years of being unable to gather together in large numbers in a public space, the executive team of Pan Trinbago led by president Beverly Ramsey-Moore yesterday hosted a prayer service to kick off the start of month-long celebrations commemorating the invention of the steel pan- Steelpan month
Despite the ongoing internal challenges she continues to face as its leader, Ramsey-Moore declared before God and the small group of members who turned up at the All Saints Anglican Church, Marli Street, Newtown that following the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, «We are still standing.»
Presiding over the proceedings was Anglican Dean Shelly-Ann Tenia, who urged the executive to keep striving to promote local culture and most especially, T&T’s national instrument which could now be found making beautiful music in various quarters around the world.
In delivering the sermon, Rev Michael Lawrence said God had continued to bless the organization – in spite of the bacchanal that had plagued it off and on for the past 30 years.
He urged those present to celebrate the successes of each other while lifting up one another.
«No matter what pressure comes our way, we have to remember that the Lord is good to us and His mercy will endure forever.»
Lawrence advised the Pan Trinbago leadership to keep forging ahead and to remain focused on growing the steel pan culture in T&T as he told them, «You are holistic.»
In her brief remarks, Ramsey-Moore said the organisation which had been born out of struggle and resistance had to look beyond this as she said, «In 2023, we must struggle no more.»
Calling on members to recognise their worth, she urged them to once again become their brother’s keeper.
Desiree Myers of the Northern Region also acknowledged that a lot of love was needed at this time.
She too urged, «We must keep on asking God to protect us and bring love and unity to the steel-band movement.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian