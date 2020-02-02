Pamela Anderson splits from movie mogul husband after 12 days of marriage

Entornointeligente.com /

Pamela Anderson at Mon Cheri Barbara day, a PR event of chocolate manufacturer Ferrero, in the old Bayerische Staatsbank, Germany. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson has separated from husband Jon Peters after just 12 days of marriage.

The pair tied the knot on 20 January in a quiet ceremony in Malibu, California, with close family in attendance.

The pair, both of whom have been married four times previously, originally dated 30 years ago after meeting at the Playboy Mansion, and began seeing one another again in recent months.

But it would seem their honeymoon period lasted roughly around the same time as an actual honeymoon, with Anderson releasing a statement to The Hollywood Reporter to announce their split.

It reads: “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.”

Anderson was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with whom she has two adult children, and musician Kid Rock.

She also married poker player Rick Solomon twice.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters in the late 1980s. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Peters was married to actress Lesley Ann Warren, and was also in a relationship with Barbra Streisand, producing her hit movie A Star Is Born in 1976.

After their wedding ceremony, Peters said of his new bride: “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but – for 35 years – I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

