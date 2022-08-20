Palo Seco girl, 7, strangled to death

Entornointeligente.com /

Sev­en-year-old McKen­zie Hope Rechia is dead af­ter be­ing al­leged­ly stran­gled by a close fe­male rel­a­tive at her home in Pa­lo Seco, yes­ter­day.

A re­port stat­ed that af­ter killing the McKen­zie, the 25-year-old woman went to the home of an Imam to con­fess her mis­deed. She is cur­rent­ly in cus­tody at the San­ta Flo­ra Po­lice Sta­tion.

Po­lice said that around 4 pm on Fri­day, Au­gust 19, the woman re­port­ed­ly left McKen­zie home alone to go to the gro­cery with a friend. Dur­ing their time to­geth­er, she re­port­ed­ly told him she want­ed to vis­it Imam Yasin at the Clax­ton Bay Mosque. The man drove the woman to the mosque, ar­riv­ing around 10:20 pm.

She re­port­ed­ly told the Imam that she had stran­gled McKen­zie at home and left the child un­re­spon­sive.

Yasin took the sus­pect back to her home around 12:30 on Sat­ur­day morn­ing, where he found the child ly­ing in a foetal po­si­tion with a red­dish mark on her neck and her face swollen.

San­ta Flo­ra po­lice, WPC Mon­segue and PC Aguillera re­spond­ed to a re­port of an in­ci­dent in­volv­ing a child and met the woman at the house, who al­leged­ly con­fessed.

