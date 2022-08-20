Palo Seco girl, 7, strangled to death

Seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia is dead after being allegedly strangled by a close female relative at her home in Palo Seco, yesterday.
A report stated that after killing the McKenzie, the 25-year-old woman went to the home of an Imam to confess her misdeed. She is currently in custody at the Santa Flora Police Station.
Police said that around 4 pm on Friday, August 19, the woman reportedly left McKenzie home alone to go to the grocery with a friend. During their time together, she reportedly told him she wanted to visit Imam Yasin at the Claxton Bay Mosque. The man drove the woman to the mosque, arriving around 10:20 pm.
She reportedly told the Imam that she had strangled McKenzie at home and left the child unresponsive.
Yasin took the suspect back to her home around 12:30 on Saturday morning, where he found the child lying in a foetal position with a reddish mark on her neck and her face swollen.
Santa Flora police, WPC Monsegue and PC Aguillera responded to a report of an incident involving a child and met the woman at the house, who allegedly confessed.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian