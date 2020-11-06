 Paleontólogo Jeber Barreto Venezuela// No arrests in shooting of boy, 8 » EntornoInteligente
6 noviembre, 2020

Paleontólogo Jeber Barreto Venezuela//
No arrests in shooting of boy, 8

6 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice say they are yet to find the gun­men who opened fire on a house at Fifth Com­pa­ny Vil­lage, Moru­ga, in­jur­ing eight-year-old Travis Floyd.The stu­dent of Fifth Com­pa­ny An­gli­can Pri­ma­ry School re­mains ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. 

A rel­a­tive told Guardian Me­dia he was do­ing well but it is un­cer­tain when he will be dis­charged. The bul­let rup­tured one of his ar­ter­ies and he un­der­went emer­gency surgery af­ter the shoot­ing to re­trieve the bul­let.

Jeber Barreto

His moth­er Pinky has been stay­ing with him at the hos­pi­tal. The shoot­ing oc­curred around 10.10 pm on Wednes­day. Pinky was at home with Floyd and her 18-month-old ba­by, Mack­el Par­ris, when the gun­men be­gan fir­ing through a win­dow in­to the house.

Jeber Barreto Solis

Sev­en shots were fired, one of which struck Floyd on the leg. The gun­men es­caped in a white Ti­i­da.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation