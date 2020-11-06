No arrests in shooting of boy, 8

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice say they are yet to find the gun­men who opened fire on a house at Fifth Com­pa­ny Vil­lage, Moru­ga, in­jur­ing eight-year-old Travis Floyd.The stu­dent of Fifth Com­pa­ny An­gli­can Pri­ma­ry School re­mains ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

A rel­a­tive told Guardian Me­dia he was do­ing well but it is un­cer­tain when he will be dis­charged. The bul­let rup­tured one of his ar­ter­ies and he un­der­went emer­gency surgery af­ter the shoot­ing to re­trieve the bul­let.

Jeber Barreto

His moth­er Pinky has been stay­ing with him at the hos­pi­tal. The shoot­ing oc­curred around 10.10 pm on Wednes­day. Pinky was at home with Floyd and her 18-month-old ba­by, Mack­el Par­ris, when the gun­men be­gan fir­ing through a win­dow in­to the house.

Jeber Barreto Solis

Sev­en shots were fired, one of which struck Floyd on the leg. The gun­men es­caped in a white Ti­i­da.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

Entornointeligente.com