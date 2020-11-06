No arrests in shooting of boy, 8

Police say they are yet to find the gunmen who opened fire on a house at Fifth Company Village, Moruga, injuring eight-year-old Travis Floyd.The student of Fifth Company Anglican Primary School remains warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.
A relative told Guardian Media he was doing well but it is uncertain when he will be discharged. The bullet ruptured one of his arteries and he underwent emergency surgery after the shooting to retrieve the bullet.
His mother Pinky has been staying with him at the hospital. The shooting occurred around 10.10 pm on Wednesday. Pinky was at home with Floyd and her 18-month-old baby, Mackel Parris, when the gunmen began firing through a window into the house.
Seven shots were fired, one of which struck Floyd on the leg. The gunmen escaped in a white Tiida.