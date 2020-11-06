EndSARS promoter Modupe Odele can’t leave Nigeria; NIS confirms

The Nigeria Immigration Service has finally broken the silence on why #EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele’s passport was seized

The Nigeria Immigration Service has finally broken the silence on why #EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele’s passport was seized.

The Spokesman for the NIS, Mr. Sunday James who spoke on Thursday night noted that her passport was seized because a restriction order has been placed on her.

James confirmed the NIS was acting on a directive from an agency of the government to restrict Modupe from leaving the country.

He, however, stated that the restriction was not because of her #EndSARS activities but didn’t disclose “the agency of government” that gave the order.

He said, “When there is a directive from any agency of government not specific, we have to enforce either entry or restriction of entry by anybody who has been directed not to be allowed exit or entry and as a matter of fact, we cannot as a border management agency, allow anybody who has been restricted from leaving the country to go out and we cannot allow anybody who has been restricted from entry to enter.

“So, it is a routine assignment and it has nothing to do with End SARS. We are the lead agency for the security management of the border. It has to do with the restriction order which we are duty-bound to enforce.”

The NIS had on Sunday stopped Odele from boarding an Emirates flight to the Maldives through Dubai

Odele, who is a lawyer, was one of the prominent personalities in the #EndSARS movement

She was very active on social media and gave free legal assistance to several persons who were unjustly arrested by the police

