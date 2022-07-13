Pakistani expert decries US double standard on human rights

Entornointeligente.com /

The selective and unilateral approach to promoting human rights globally has divided the world further, creating discrepancies in the actions and intent of the United States and the Western world, said Muhammad Asif Noor, founder of the Friends of BRI Forum, a Pakistan-based think tank.

In recent days there has been a rise in unjust and uncalled-for noise about human rights conditions in China, especially in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Asif said. Being an internal matter of the country, China has the right to refute such claims.

He said that the US allows rampant gun violence and racial discrimination to go on in its territory while randomly waging wars abroad is a manifestation of how it tramples upon human rights.

He said the Chinese notion of global development, achieving sustainable development goals and other initiatives are aimed at eliminating global disparities, but the US continues to act in antagonism.

The right to have a better life and adequate living conditions is the foremost and fundamental human right, he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com