Pakistan Values Iran’s Support During Devastating Floods

The Pakistani government thanked Iran for its support and humanitarian assistance in light of the devastating rains and floods in the Central Asian country.

On Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iranian counterpart Hosein Amir Abdolahian held a telephone conversation in which the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular the struggle of the Islamabad government against the worst monsoon rains in three decades, which have so far left more than 1100 people dead.

In this context, the Pakistani officials thanked Iran for the humanitarian assistance offered to those affected by the unprecedented floods. He also expressed his hope that the country could count on the financial assistance of the United Nations (UN) in order to alleviate the suffering experienced by Pakistanis.

After recalling his last trip to Iran, Bhutto Zardari invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations.

In turn, Amir Abdolahian has announced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to reopen border markets with Pakistan as part of the Iranian government’s plans to strengthen trade and border security, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

— Naseem Ahmed (@NaseemDarzada) September 1, 2022 Following the devastating floods in different parts of Pakistan, Tehran last Wednesday made the first shipment of humanitarian aid to the victims.

The UN also issued a Response Plan of more than 160 million dollars, which seeks to meet the needs of the Pakistani people.

