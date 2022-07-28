PAHO says states should be prepared for more COVID-19 cases

Entornointeligente.com /

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) member countries with lagging COVID-19 vaccination coverage have been urged to ensure their hospitals are adequately prepared to care for an anticipated influx of patients.

PAHO Director, Dr Carissa Etienne, says while COVID-19 cases across the region have broadly decreased for the first time in five weeks, with deaths remaining stable, hospitalisations and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions are up in more than eight countries.

«Infections are still high. More than 1.6 million new COVID cases were reported in our region over the last week, and several countries are still experiencing a rise in cases,» she added.

Her remarks were delivered by Deputy Director, Mary Lou Valdez, during PAHO’s COVID-19 digital media briefing, on Wednesday.

Etienne said among the countries with climbing infection rates are Canada, up 20 per cent, as well as Costa Rica and Honduras.

