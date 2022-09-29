PAHO Calls For The Americas To Intensify Response To Monkeypox

Entornointeligente.com /

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is calling for countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, to intensify their response to monkeypox in order to put an end to the outbreak in the region. PAHO said monkeypox cases remain at around 40,000 in the Americas. It said the region should take actions to prioritise detection, surveillance and community engagement to reduce new cases of the disease. PAHO’s interim assistant director, Dr. Marcos Espinal, said it is too early to proclaim victory against monkeypox, as 7,000 cases were reported in the last week alone. Dr. Espinal said the Americas still account for the highest proportion of Monkeypox cases globally. Monkeypox cases have been reported in 31 countries and territories in the Americas. The United States still accounts for more than half of cases, but rapid increases are being reported in other countries.

