‘Padlock’ seals 8th annual Baker’s Memorial Cycling Classic

Andre 'Padlock' Green captured the 8th annual Baker's Memorial Cycling Classic ahead of Curtis Dey. BERBICIAN cyclist Andre 'Padlock' Green made a welcome return to the top of the podium yesterday when he captured the 8th annual Baker's Memorial 60-mile cycling classic ahead of a tough field of competitors. Under brilliant sunshine, the cyclists, 38 in total, took off from in front of the Bakers' residence at the GTT Junction in Linden, took a lap around the mining town before heading down to the turn back point at Moblissa on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and back to the point of origin for the finish. From the onset, it was clear who would be on the podium as Green, along with Paul De Nobrega, Curtis Dey, Romello Crawford and Briton John quickly established the lead group, leaving the peloton behind. However, it all came down to endurance and an explosive finish on Green's part; he finished strongly to deny Dey on the backstretch, crossing the finish line with the clock stopped at two hours 33 minutes .83 seconds. Dey, who is known for his power sprint to the death of races, had to settle for second this time around while De Nobrega came in third. Meanwhile, Crawford, Rastaff O'selmo and Briton John were fourth, fifth and sixth, in that order. The race was organised by the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club and sponsored by Squadra, Clear Waters Inc, Sports Plus and the Baker family and friends.

