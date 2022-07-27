Over two hundred cruise calls for Dominica in 2022-2023

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica is preparing to welcome over 200 cruise calls for the upcoming 2022-2023 cruise season.

Tourism Minister, Denise Charles made the disclosure during a welcoming ceremony for an inaugural call from Disney Fantasy cruise lines earlier this week.

«This translates to approximately 280,000 cruise passengers,» she said. «It is hoped that these figures will increase by the start of the new cruise season in October, considering the recent meetings held with the cruise lines.»

Charles continued, «We look forward to welcoming all our cruise guests to explore our natural wonders.»

The Minister indicated that over the last cruise season, Dominica received a total of 215 cruise calls carrying 139,500 passengers; eleven cruise ships made their inaugural calls to the island.

She commended the taxi and tour operators for doing an excellent job in ensuring that guests are happy, «especially those of you who make a concerted effort to make guest experiences unforgettable.»

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite, said plans are in place for the redevelopment of the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.

«This safe zone will offer opportunities for shopping of our local art and craft offerings, food tours and local music,» she explained. «Unique tours will be made available to our visitors including the bush rum tour which offers a taste of our exhortic rums which are essentially a mix of bushes and spices.»

Lockhart-Hypolite also said that plans are underway to create a local magical experience for the cruise passengers.

«This allows more child-friendly tours and one of a kind experiences,» she noted.

According to Lockhart-Hypolite, this now brings to the fore-front two major upcoming projects geared specifically to children which will be launched in the near future.

She said one of the projects will be a children’s play area where culture and entertainment will be combined.

«The children will be exposed to our local foods, use the traditional wear, participate in enchanting cultural dances and songs, create stunning clay pots and weave baskets made of local straws with the Kalinagos, our digenous people,» Lockhart-Hypolite indicated.

According to information from https://dclfan.com/disney- fantasy-cruise-ship/ Disney Fantasy is the fourth cruise ship owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, which entered service in 2012. Her sister ship, Disney Dream, was launched in 2011. Disney Fantasy is the second ship of the Dream-class.

The Disney Fantasy is the fourth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and sailed her maiden voyage on March 31, 2012. A sister ship to the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy features an AquaDuck water coaster, magical children’s areas, world-class entertainment, delightful dining, retreats for adults, and immersive experiences for guests of all ages with beloved Disney stories and characters.

This massive ship features 14 decks and has 1,250 staterooms. As guests have come to expect from Disney Cruise Line, the newest ship combines state-of-the-art technology with the elegance and grandeur of old-time ocean liners.

Every Disney Cruise Line ship has a signature character; the Fantasy is no different. The ship’s atrium is home to a bronze statue of Mademoiselle Minnie Mouse. Keeping in line with the vintage travel theme seen around the ship, Minnie is dressed in fashions from the 1920s and 30s, complete with a parasol and steamer trunk.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

