 Over 500 plant species recorded on China's Xisha Islands » EntornoInteligente
14 junio, 2021

Over 500 plant species recorded on China’s Xisha Islands

1 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / HAIKOU, June 14 (Xinhua) — More than 500 species of plants have been recorded in China’s Xisha Islands, a recent campaign to put name tags on the plants found out.

The name-tagging project covers plants on over ten islands and reefs in Xisha Islands, including Jinqing Island, Zhaoshu Island, and Ganquan Island, said the Hainan provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.

Since its establishment in 2012, the government of Sansha has introduced a large variety of high-value ornamental plants, which have significantly improved the local ecological and living environment.

Chen Xiaojing, deputy director of the department, said the name-tagging project is of great importance to the science education of the residents on the islands and can also help promote the city’s landscaping work. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation