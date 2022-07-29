Over 300 people charged for copper theft in the last 6 months

Entornointeligente.com /

Over three hun­dred peo­ple have been ar­rest­ed and charged for cop­per theft in this coun­try in the last six months.

Word of this comes from the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Ser­vices of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TSTT).

The rev­e­la­tion al­so fol­lowed two more ar­rests on Mon­day for the crime.

In re­cent times, there has been a grow­ing trend of cop­per theft, par­tic­u­lar­ly of ca­bles be­long­ing to TSTT.

In re­sponse to ques­tions from Guardian Me­dia, the com­pa­ny yes­ter­day said, «From Jan­u­ary to present, 306 peo­ple have been ar­rest­ed and charged for cop­per theft.»

TSTT al­so said it is work­ing to re­move the ex­cess cop­per.

«We are pro­gress­ing with plans to wreck the cop­per plant,» it said.

In the mean­time, how­ev­er, TSTT strong­ly con­demned the van­dal­ism of its cop­per plant and theft of cop­per ca­bles.

It said, «These acts of sab­o­tage are a ma­jor in­con­ve­nience to peo­ple, busi­ness­es, com­mu­ni­ties and hin­der pro­duc­tiv­i­ty. Mem­bers of the pub­lic are re­mind­ed that crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ties of this na­ture at­tract se­vere penal­ties un­der the Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Act. By virtue of Sec­tion 69 (1) of the Act, a per­son who ma­li­cious­ly dam­ages, re­moves, or de­stroys fa­cil­i­ty works or oth­er in­stal­la­tion of a pub­lic net­work or a pub­lic telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions ser­vice com­mits an of­fence and is li­able on sum­ma­ry con­vic­tion to a fine of up to $250,000 and to im­pris­on­ment of up to five years.»

TSTT al­so asked for the pub­lic’s sup­port in re­port­ing these crimes at 800-0688.

Giv­en the grav­i­ty of the sit­u­a­tion, on Ju­ly 7, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley said he was go­ing to ask the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al to look in­to a ban on the scrap iron in­dus­try.

«Man­hole cov­er, it doesn’t mat­ter if you fall in the hole and break your neck, or kill your wife, or kill your child, they are sell­ing that, they cut­ting the ca­bles, now they cut­ting the wa­ter lines,» he said.

A day lat­er, Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion (TTSI­DA) pres­i­dent Al­lan Fer­gu­son plead­ed with PM Row­ley not to shut down the in­dus­try, as it will put thou­sands of peo­ple on wel­fare.

Fer­gu­son said the TTSI­DA wants to work with At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour to find so­lu­tions.

Last week, a Cab­i­net sub-com­mit­tee met with mem­bers of the Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion ex­ec­u­tive to dis­cuss the plagu­ing is­sue of theft re­lat­ing to the in­dus­try. The as­so­ci­a­tion al­so put for­ward pro­pos­als to treat with the is­sues.

On Tues­day, three men were each sen­tenced to 12 months’ hard labour, af­ter they ap­peared be­fore a Cou­va Mag­is­trate charged with lar­ce­ny of ca­bles be­long­ing to the TSTT aris­ing from two sep­a­rate in­ci­dents.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com