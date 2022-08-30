Over 17 400 Monkeypox Cases Detected in the US

Entornointeligente.com /

The speed the disease is spreading appears to be slowing, according to the CDC.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday detected a total of more than 17 400 monkeypox cases in the country.

According to the agency, as of last Friday the nation reported a total of 17 432 known cases of the disease nationwide.

The state of California accumulates the highest rate of positive cases of the disease with 3 291 infections; New York follows with 3 124 and then Florida with 1 739 infections.

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. has the highest number of monkeypox cases in the world.

Los Angeles: The US has confirmed over 17,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 17,432 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Friday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC pic.twitter.com/QspuS2dG5t

— Deccan News (@Deccan_Cable) August 30, 2022 The agency said that despite the exponential increase of the outbreak in the nation, the speed of spread seems to be slowing down.

Amid this scenario, health institutions said that additional monkeypox vaccines could be available to the public in September.

