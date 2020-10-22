Outcome Of Cases Brought Under Anti-gang Law To Be Considered In Redrafting Legislation – Chang

Entornointeligente.com /

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang has said the outcome of the recent cases brought under the anti-gang legislation, including the Uchence Wilson gang, will be taken into account in the redrafting of the Act, which is underway. A Joint Select Committee of Parliament completed the review of the anti-gang legislation earlier this year. Following the Uchence Wilson gang trial, Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn disclosed that recommendations had been made for amendments to the anti-gang law. Miss Llewellyn said this was based on the many challenges faced by the prosecution and defence teams due to provisions in the fairly new law. According to Dr. Chang, the recommendations and commentary from both the DPP and Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over the trial, will be examined to plug the gaps identified. He said while the amendment to the law “is just about complete based on what was done in the Joint Select Committee,” the cases tried under the law, including the Uchence Wilson gang trial, will be examined “to see what was said by the judge, how the case was presented, and what might have been the gaps in there and ensure we fill all those gaps before we take it back to parliament.” Dr. Change, who was speaking Thursday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106, said that process should be completed before the end of this year.

