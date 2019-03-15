Ousted Federation chair to be reinstated

Entornointeligente.com / KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Supreme Court a short while ago ordered that Corporal Arleen McBean is to be immediately reinstated as Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation after she was removed from the post in January.

The police corporal and her attorney, Hugh Wildman, had brought an ex parte notice of application for a mandatory injunction in the Supreme Court on February 18 seeking to have the corporal returned as chairman.

McBean alleged that she was unconstitutionally removed from her post in January after she was elected last May to serve as chairman for a year under provisions provided in the Jamaican Constabulary Force Act.

More information later

