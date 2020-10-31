Osigwe: New Super Eagles invitee contracts Coronavirus

Entornointeligente.com /

By Preye Campbell

New Super Eagles invitee Sebastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronavirus, the goalkeeper’s Swiss club FC Lugano confirmed the news on their official website .

Osigwe joins a list of eight Lugano players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe,”reads a statement on Lugano’s official website.

Osigwe, 26, as per rules, will self-isolate for ten days before another test is carried out on him.

The news will come as a blow to Osigwe, who was initially called up to the Super Eagles squad for the first time, in the African Cup of Nations’ double header clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

READ ALSO #EndSARS: John Ogu wants Super Eagles to boycott AFCON qualifiers At club level, Osigwe has made four appearances for Lugano this season.

