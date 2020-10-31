 Osigwe: New Super Eagles invitee contracts Coronavirus » EntornoInteligente
31 octubre, 2020
osigwe_new_super_eagles_invitee_contracts_coronavirus.jpg

Osigwe: New Super Eagles invitee contracts Coronavirus

5 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

By Preye Campbell

New Super Eagles invitee Sebastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronavirus, the goalkeeper’s Swiss club FC Lugano confirmed the news on their official website .

Osigwe joins a list of eight Lugano players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe,”reads a statement on Lugano’s official website.

Osigwe, 26, as per rules, will self-isolate for ten days before another test is carried out on him.

The news will come as a blow to Osigwe, who was initially called up to the Super Eagles squad for the first time, in the African Cup of Nations’ double header clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

READ ALSO   #EndSARS: John Ogu wants Super Eagles to boycott AFCON qualifiers At club level, Osigwe has made four appearances for Lugano this season.

 

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation