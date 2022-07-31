Orville Taylor | Emancipation: A farce or an incomplete project

Entornointeligente.com /

On the stroke of midnight the spirits of the ancestors will be jumping again and we will be celebrating the legal end of the enslavement of Africans in the British Empire. It is right in the middle of the British Commonwealth Games, an event that based on the current structure of the Commonwealth itself, with the United Kingdom (UK) at the head, is a sharp reminder of the incomplete emancipation and independence process.

Being staged at this time is not particularly common. Indeed, the first time that it captured the date of emancipation was in 1954, when the games were renamed, if even superficially, to its present nomenclature, dumping the erstwhile British Empire Games moniker. In that year, perhaps symbolically, it was staged in Canada, which was a full decade after Jamaica had its first general election on the basis of universal adult suffrage. In fact, it was perhaps coincidental that it was in the same year that it had given the unrestricted right to Native Canadians, the Inuit, the entitlement to cast a ballot in federal elections.

All the other times that the games were going on during Emancipation Day, they were held in the UK. These include Edinburgh in 1986, Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow in 2014. Jamaica, with the distinction of being the first non-white country to do so, hosted them in 1966, and celebrated Independence two days after they began. The other dubious distinction is being the first host not have won a gold medal, although we performed creditably and won a total of six, including two silvers. Importantly, no one had even thought of celebrating Emancipation Day, which had been observed up until independence in 1962.

For whatever reason, both sides of Parliament, as they did with the black-phobia, Rasta persecution, banning of books and Walter Rodney, colluded to no longer celebrate it, until wisdom returned in 1998.

Again it might be simply coincidence, but the games were boycotted by all CARICOM nations in 1986 because of Britain’s refusal to cut ties with racist South Africa. Held, interestingly with the complicity of African nations, Botswana, Swaziland and Lesotho, only the Cayman Islands broke the picket lines, as other colonies, such as the Turks and Caicos Islands stayed away. Bermuda withdrew at the 11th hour, although their athletes were already in the ‘mother country’ for the games.

