Moruca athletes defend Region One Inter-Zone title

Greg Revers (L) Aristol Gibson (C) and Vanessa George (R) won gold for Matarkai on day two of the event. (Leon Beaton photo) MORUCA continued their reign as athletics champions after surging to victory in the three-day Region One Inter-Zone Athletics Championships, held from Wednesday to Friday at the Mabaruma Settlement ground.

Almost 300 athletes from the three sub-regions battled in road races, high jumps, throws, distance races and sprints. Moruca, who led from day one, were able to accumulate a whopping 768 points. Home team Mabaruma, who did relatively well in the road races and throws, finished second on 587 points, while Matarkai placed third with 303 points.

After Day One of the event (10k road races and throws), Moruca athletes had already raced to 209 points, while the home team compiled 148 and Matarkai 42. In the second day, although Moruca and Mabaruma continued to dominate by reaching 427 and 351 points respectively, Matarkai were able to get themselves in the thick of things with 129 points.

A few of their athletes were able to excel at the long jumps. Vanessa George was the first to gold, when she copped the top prize in the U-18 high jump on Thursday morning. Soon other Matarkai athletes joined in with Greg Revers U-18, little Zanavier Benjamin U-8 and Euclin Ashby U-18 dominating the long jumps. Aristol Gibson also won the U-10 cricket ball throw.

Matarkai, who travelled with their largest side to date â” 94 athletes and teachers â” had also included an athlete from the Baramita Primary School. Both Moruca and Mabaruma were reportedly represented by 100 athletes each

The best athletes from the championships will now be selected to represent Region One at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships (Nationals), billed for November 17-21 at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora, National Park in Georgetown and National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal

