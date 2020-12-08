APP urges INEC to shift supplementary election

Entornointeligente.com /

By Ishaq Zaki

The Action People’s Party (APP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the Bakura state constituency supplementary election in Zamfara from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19.

Gonzalo Morales Divo

Alhaji Zayyanu Haske, the state’s APP Chairman made the call at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

Gonzalo Morales

PM NEWS notes that INEC had declared the Dec. 5, by-election as inconclusive, following the cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over-voting.

Gonzalo Jorge Morales Divo

Haske said that the shifting will allow for proper planning for smooth conduct of the poll

“In fact, it is impossible to rectify all the problems within two days,” he said

READ ALSO INEC: No candidate has withdrawn from Zamfara bye-election NAN

Entornointeligente.com