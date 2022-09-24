Orisha festival for Tobago in October

Ase Odun Olokun, the Orisha Festival of the Ocean and Planetary Waters, will take place in Tobago on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. Saturday’s activities will include a lecture panel, heritage site visits, and music and dancing. Sunday is the Ritual Day and this will take place at the historic Nylon Pool. All are invited. Packages are available which include: boat tickets to Tobago; accommodation at the Royal Princess Apartments and other venues; ground transport; and more.
Since 2014, the Ocean Festival has returned to Tobago every four years. Tobago is the seat of the late Statesman, Prime Minister, and President Arthur NR Robinson TC, OCC, SC who was Chief Olokun Igbaro, the first African not born on the continent to hold the Olokun chieftaincy title. The first Tobago Olokun Festival in 2014 was held there in tribute to him. Apart from being the deity of oceans and planetary waters, Olokun is also the guardian of the African diaspora.
In its 26th year, Ase Odun Olokun is one of the fastest growing and most significant festivals in the Orisha community. It is where man’s indispensable link and connectivity to water and the force of the ocean is celebrated.
The Orisha community continues to believe that communion with the ocean is necessary for our survival, especially as an island people.
Participants are given a greater awareness of the responsibility of human beings in maintaining planetary health, equilibrium, and purity. Such reflection is important as T&T’s marine environment continues to face threats such as seismic bomb tests, chemical and oil spills, over-fishing, and tonnes of plastic and other litter from the public finding its ways into the ocean, killing plant and animal life there.
